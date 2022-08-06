Team India will be looking to seal the T20 series vs West Indies when they taken the Men in Maroon in the 4th T20 of he five-match series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Floria, USA. The action has moved on from St Kitts to the US as scheduled. The excitement remains the same as two of the most dangerous T20 teams battle it out against each other.

The star in the T20 series for India has been Suryakumar Yadav who is shining in the new role of opening the batting. After Rishabh Pant was tried as opener in the England series, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid decided to give Suryakumar a chance at the top of the batting order and must admit that the right-hander batter from Mumbai has used the opportunity well. He got good starts in the first 2 T20s and stepped up his game in the 3rd T20 to play a match-winning fifty for India. Surya played some amazing strokes off the pacers showing his quality to the world.

.@surya_14kumar scored a cracking 76 in the chase & was our top performer from the second innings of the third #WIvIND T20I. _ _ #TeamIndia



A summary of his knock _ pic.twitter.com/zXTesyGaEg — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2022

With no news of injury from both the camps, expect teams to not make any forced changes. India, especially, would like to play the same XI as they eye a series win today. The teams play the fifth and last T20 again tomorrow (August 7) to conclude the tour. Another Indian player who has won praises all over the world is Arshdeep Singh, who has shown immense maturity while bowling, using brains to vary pace and has been among wickets as well.

After the concludusion of the T20 series, the Indian team will next play the format in the Asia Cup 2022 that kickstarst on August 27 in UAE.

Here are the live streaming details

When will India vs West Indies 4th T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be played on August 6, Saturday at 8 pm IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 4th T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I between West Indies and India?

The 4th T20I between West Indies and India will broadcast on DD Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I between West Indies and India?

The live streaming of the 4th T20I between West Indies and India will be available on FanCode.