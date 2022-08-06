NewsCricket
IND VS WI

IND vs WI 4th T20 2022 LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies LIVE in India

IND vs WI 4th T20 LIVE Streaming Details: Check When and Where to watch Rohit Sharma-led Team India face Nicholas Pooran’s West Indies Cricket Match LIVE.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 01:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

IND vs WI 4th T20 2022 LIVE Streaming Details: When and Where to watch India vs West Indies LIVE in India

Team India will be looking to seal the T20 series vs West Indies when they taken the Men in Maroon in the 4th T20 of he five-match series at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Floria, USA. The action has moved on from St Kitts to the US as scheduled. The excitement remains the same as two of the most dangerous T20 teams battle it out against each other. 

The star in the T20 series for India has been Suryakumar Yadav who is shining in the new role of opening the batting. After Rishabh Pant was tried as opener in the England series, captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid decided to give Suryakumar a chance at the top of the batting order and must admit that the right-hander batter from Mumbai has used the opportunity well. He got good starts in the first 2 T20s and stepped up his game in the 3rd T20 to play a match-winning fifty for India. Surya played some amazing strokes off the pacers showing his quality to the world. 

With no news of injury from both the camps, expect teams to not make any forced changes. India, especially, would like to play the same XI as they eye a series win today. The teams play the fifth and last T20 again tomorrow (August 7) to conclude the tour. Another Indian player who has won praises all over the world is Arshdeep Singh, who has shown immense maturity while bowling, using brains to vary pace and has been among wickets as well. 

After the concludusion of the T20 series, the Indian team will next play the format in the Asia Cup 2022 that kickstarst on August 27 in UAE.  

Here are the live streaming details

 

When will India vs West Indies 4th T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be played on August 6, Saturday at 8 pm IST.

Where will India vs West Indies 4th T20I be played?

India vs West Indies 4th T20I will be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 4th T20I between West Indies and India?

The 4th T20I between West Indies and India will broadcast on DD Sports.

How to watch the live streaming of the 4th T20I between West Indies and India?

The live streaming of the 4th T20I between West Indies and India will be available on FanCode. 

Live Tv

Ind Vs WIInd Vs WI T20 Match Live Streaming OnlineIND vs WI T20 Match Live StreamingIndia vs West IndiesIndia Vs West Indies 4th T20 Live StreamingIndia Vs West Indies 4th T20 Match OnlineIndia vs West Indies 2022India Vs West Indies 2022 Match

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Will the picture change with the Madrasa model of Assam?