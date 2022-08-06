West Indies captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field first against India in the fourth game of the five-match T20I at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. India makes three changes in the playing XI while the host are going with unchanged side from the last game. '

Rohit Sharma - We were also looking to bowl, not sure how the pitch will play, we will now have to get the runs on the board. It's important from the team's perspective to find answers (when asked about the team's preparations at various moments in T20Is), we'll try and put our best foot forward. I understand where we stand as a team and will be looking to give chances to some of the other guys. We need to make them feel confident, that means we'll have to give them plenty of games. We are building towards the WC, the guys need to be tested in certain aspects of the game. Three changes for us - Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Sanju Samson are in. They replace Hardik Pandya, Ravi Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer.

Nicholas Pooran - We are going to bowl first. The ground has been covered and there should be some moisture, we'll look for early wickets. Take the game as deep as possible and then win the key moments. We are playing some good cricket so far, the boys are looking forward to today's game.

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy