Team India all-rounder and Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya got the opportunity to lead the national side once again after the side chose to rest regular captain Rohit Sharma for the fifth and final T20 match against West Indies on Sunday (August 7). India went on to win the T20 series 4-1 after their 88-run win over hosts in the final game.

Hardik scored a 16-ball 28 as Team India posted 188/7 after batting first with Shreyas Iyer top-scoring with 64. In reply, West Indies were bundled out for just 100 as Hardik continued his winning run as India’s T20 skipper after a couple of wins over Ireland.

“It is very special to get a chance to lead your country. And getting that chance and getting that victory means a lot to me as captain and an individual. I was just following our captain’s roles,” Hardik Pandya said during the post-match presentation on Sunday.

On asked if he sees himself as permanent Team India captain, Hardik said, “Yeah, why not? If I get an opportunity, I’ll be more than happy to do that. We have a World Cup and Asia Cup now though, so we need to focus on that and use our skillsets there.”

Team India have now recorded their 16th T20 win in a calendar year, their most after 2016 when they won 15 matches. “The kind of talent the players have and the freedom we have. This is the new India how they are playing. They are expressing themselves well, and when you have freedom you get more dangerous. Credit to management and whole group to make that environment. They are not worried about whether they won’t get picked or whether they will get dropped,” Hardik said about India’s consistency.

On spinners Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi and Kuldeep Yadav taking all 10 wickets in the fifth T20, Hardik said, “I wanted to make sure I gave Axar the new ball and wanted him to get the confidence back and bowl dots. I knew the kind of bowler he is, when he bowls tight he creates chances. Then the wrist spinners have some weapons that can trouble batters. I just hand to hand over the ball and told them to enjoy.”

Finally, on India’s preparations for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, Hardik said, “We are absolutely close. Just got to know how to keep getting better. Pressure and environment wise we are ready but in this sport you never stop learning.”