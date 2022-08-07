The Indian cricket team is all set to announce their squad for the Asia Cup 2022 on Monday, but before that the side will play the 5th and final T20I against West Indies at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Sunday. The T20 game will be a big test for a couple of Indian cricketers in the squad. Sanju Samson will most likely miss the bus to Asia Cup as Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are the top wicket-keeper batsman in the race. But if Sanju pulls a rabbit out of the hat in the last game then things can take a U-turn.

On the other side, Deepak Hooda, who smashed a century against Ireland at the top of the order could make it to the Asia Cup squad if he continues to bat in the same form in the last match against West Indies. With Harshal Patel unavailable for Asia Cup, Arshdeep Singh is most likely to make it to the squad.

Probable Playing XI for IND vs WI 5th T20I

India Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

West Indies Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas (wk), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy

Full Squads

India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan

West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh