India’s fringe players will get valuable game time in a format fighting for context when Shikhar Dhawan leads the team in the three-match ODI series against the West Indies, beginning on Friday (July 22). Ben Stokes’ surprise announcement from ODIs has fuelled the growing debate on hectic international scheduling, especially bilateral cricket. The premier English all-rounder made it clear that playing all three formats regularly is not sustainable anymore.

Sandwiched between Tests and T20s, ODI cricket has been jostling for space for a while now. West Indies came to India for three ODIs and as many T20s in February and the two teams meet again for a total of eight limited overs games (five T20s).

In a T20 World Cup year, ODIs anyway assume less significance but players who will be getting the opportunity in the absence of senior players would be eager to make an impact. Dhawan, who plays only the ODI format, will lead India for the second time in his career with regular captain Rohit Sharma rested from the series.

Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Virat Kohli have also been rested. The England series showed that it is tough for anyone who doesn't play at the highest level regularly. Dhawan, who is known for his consistency, looked far from his best.

It will be interesting to see who opens alongside Dhawan in the series-opener. Shubman Gill has been brought back into the team. He and Dhawan make a left-hand right-hand combination but the others in the squad who could open include Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

The team management will have a hard time picking the middle-order. The in-form Deepak Hooda is expected to bat at number three and Suryakumar Yadav is also a certainty in the playing XI, which leaved the management to decide among Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson. Pressure will be on Iyer, who was once again found wanting against the short ball on the England tour.

Match Details

West Indies vs India, 1st ODI

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Date & Time: July 22 at 7 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode

WI vs IND Probable Playing XI

West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh

India: Shai Hope, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph