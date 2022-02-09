IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs WI 2nd ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 1:30 PM IST February 9

Preview, 2nd IND vs WI ODI: India will take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 9).

The visitors will look to make it 1-1 at the end of the day today. The series is on the line for Kieron Pollard and Co.

In the first ODI, India won thanks to an all-round game displayed by Rohit Sharma and his men.

Good news for India is that KL Rahul returns to the fold and it will be interesting to see where he plays.

Ishan Kishan did a fairly good job at the top and previously Rahul has played in the middle order. Whether Rahul continues in middle order or comes back at the top, something which he did during South Africa ODIs, is something to look forward to.

But knowing it will be difficult to drop anyone else, it will be Kishan only who will have to make way for Rahul in the India playing 11.

West Indies may also look to play the same XI. Odean Smith could be a good choice though.

IND vs WI Telecast

Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for the West Indies tour of India.

IND vs WI Live Streaming

India vs West Indies game will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

IND vs WI Match Details

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI contest will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 01:30 PM IST on February 09, Wednesday.

IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Jason Holder

Vice-Captain- Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs WI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant

Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Virat Kohli, Darren Bravo, Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Washington Sundar

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Alzarri Joseph

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Shahrukh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul

West Indies Squad

Shai Hope (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Nkrumah Bonner, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh

IND vs WI Probable XIs:

India: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar

West Indies: Shai Hope (WK), Brandon King, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Kemar Roach, Kieron Pollard (C), Jason Holder