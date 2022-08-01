IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs WI 2nd T20 at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts, 8 PM IST, August 1
West Indies vs India Dream11 Team Prediction West Indies vs India 2nd T20 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of WI vs IND, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, India Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
After registering a comprehensive 68-run win in the first T20I at Trinidad, India will be aiming to make it 2-0 against the West Indies in the second T20I at Warner Park in Basseterre, St Kitts on Monday (August 1). With both teams now making the travel to St Kitts & Nevis for back-to-back matches, it presents a great chance for India to continue their winning juggernaut on tour.
At the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, India outplayed West Indies not only in all three departments of the game, but also in terms of playing eleven combination. India opted for three spinners in Ravi Bishnoi, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja while West Indies played just one spinner in Akeal Hosein. Eventually, Bishnoi, Ashwin and Jadeja shared five wickets between themselves as they exposed West Indies batting issues in terms of facing spin while left-arm spinner Hosein took 1-14 in his four overs. Apart from this, West Indies also erred in ground fielding and allowed Rohit Sharma and Dinesh Karthik to play critical knocks with the bat.
Thanks to Sharma and Karthik, India continued with their aggressive batting template in T20Is, posting 190 batting first. But they will need to sort out who opens the batting with Sharma in absence of KL Rahul, as India sprung a surprise by promoting Suryakumar Yadav to open the batting with Rishabh Pant, who opened in two matches against England, slotted in middle-order.
Apart from spinners doing well, India will also be pleased with how senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and young left-arm fast bowler Arshdeep Singh went through their overs, taking wickets with accuracy and sorted approach to deny West Indies batting the start they needed.
West Indies, on the other hand, would like to brush aside the thrashing they got from India after having come into the series with a 2-0 win over Bangladesh in T20Is. Despite the return of Shimron Hetmyer into the side, he didn’t bring the desired impact West Indies would have liked to see in the batting department.
Match Details
West Indies vs India, 2nd T20
Venue: Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Date & Time: August 1 at 8 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode
WI vs IND Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Dinesh Karthik
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav, Shimron Hetmeyer, Rohit Sharma, Kyle Mayers
All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja
Bowlers: Obed McCoy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Alzarri Joseph, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akeal Hossain
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja
WI vs IND Probable Playing XI
West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh
Live Tv
More Stories