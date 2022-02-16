IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs West Indies: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 1st T20 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 7.30 PM IST February 16

Flush with exciting talent and focussed on the T20 World Cup in exactly eight months’ time, the Rohit Sharma-led Team India would be aiming to get its combinations right when it takes on the West Indies in a three-match series beginning in Kolkata on Wednesday (February 16). India were the pre-tournament favourites but made a shocking group stage exit in the last T20 World Cup held in the UAE in October-November. The shambolic campaign exposed loopholes in the team combination and temperament, spoiling Virat Kohli's swansong as T20 skipper.

India will look to make amends and rebuild the side with a packed T20 calendar lined up ahead of the marquee event in Australia beginning October 16. Rohit, under whom Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles, would be looking to sort out issues such as the opening blues, the middle-lower order conundrum and also the bowling strategies.

And he will have a happy headache of plenty while trying to firm up the squad. Just the other day at the IPL mega auction, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan hit the jackpot by landing a Rs 15.25 crore deal with Rohit's franchise Mumbai Indians.

Match Details

India vs West Indies, 1st T20

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: February 16th at 7.30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs WI 1st T20 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), Shreyas Iyer, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder (VC), Romario Shepherd

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Odean Smith

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Jason Holder

IND vs WI 1st T20 Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Romario Shepherd, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Odean Smith, Akeal Hosein, Sheldon Cottrell

