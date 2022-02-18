IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs West Indies: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 2nd T20 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 7.30 PM IST February 18

Team India will take on West Indies in the 2nd T20 of the three-match series at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday (February 18). India are 1-0 up in the series after winning the first T20 by six wickets. India batter Suryakumar Yadav said that Venkatesh Iyer’s positivity was great to see and the positive energy rubbed onto him during the chase against West Indies in the first T20I.

In the end of the first T20, Suryakumar (34 n.o.) and Venkatesh Iyer (24 n.o.) ensured that India register a six-wicket win with seven balls to spare. “I think when Venkatesh Iyer came into bat, the way he came to bat, his positivity was completely different, that passed onto me. He started his innings with a boundary, I felt it was the perfect platform for both of us to finish the game,” said Suryakumar during a virtual press conference.

Match Details

India vs West Indies, 2nd T20

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Date & Time: February 18th at 7.30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND vs WI 2nd T20 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Kyle Mayers (VC), Brandon King

All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Venkatesh Iyer

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Odean Smith, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Vice-captain: Kyle Mayers

IND vs WI 2nd T20 Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuveshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Kieron Pollard (c), Odean Smith, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell

