IND vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs West Indies: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For the 3rd T20 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata from 7.30 PM IST February 20

With the series already in their kitty, India will look to experiment and test their bench strength when they take on West Indies in the third and final T20I at the Eden Gardens, here on Sunday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma has often stressed that the side wants to give certain players a consistent run but India will make at least two changes with Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant rested for the final match.

With the T20 World Cup scheduled in less than eight months in Australia, the Indian team has been trying to build as many options as possible for every possible slot. In the absence of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan opened the innings for India along with Rohit Sharma. However, he has failed to impress with his batting performances and struggled against both fast and spin bowling.

Ishan, who was picked by Mumbai Indians for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore in the IPL mega auction recently has crawled to scores of 35 off 42 and 2 off 10 balls so far in the series. In his place, Ruturaj Gaikwad, who last played a T20I in July 2021, could be given a chance in the last match

In the middle-order, Shreyas Iyer is likely to replace Kohli. Other middle batters Suryakumar Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer have done quite well and the team will look to give them a continued run.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Details

The match begins at 07:00 PM IST and will take place at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday, February 20. The match will be telecasted through Star Sports Network and will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

India vs West Indies 3rd T20I Dream11 Team

Captain: Nicholas Pooran

Vice Captain: Rohit Sharma

Wicketkeeper: Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rovman Powell

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Roston Chase

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Sheldon Cottrell

IND vs WI 3rd T20I Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Deepak Chahar / Shardul Thakur, Harshal Patel, Ravi Bishnoi / Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuveshwar Kumar / Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal

West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Sheldon Cottrell