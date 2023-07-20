IND Vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs West Indies 2nd Test in Trinidad, 730PM IST, July 20 To 24

Team India and West Indies will face off against each other for the 100th time in Test cricket when the two sides begin 2nd Test at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Thursday. India and West Indies will become the third and fourth team after Australia and England to play in 100 Tests against one team.

The match is also a special occasion for former India captain Virat Kohli. He will become just the fourth Indian batter to play in 500 international matches after Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and MS Dhoni.

While Team India are expected to go in with the same playing XI for the second Test after winning the first Test by an innings and 141 runs, the home side are expected to make a few changes. Spinner Kevin Sinclair could make his Test debut after being called up into the squad for the second game.



Batter Raymon Reifer has also been dropped from the squad and batter Kirk McKenzie could replace him in the line-up. Kraigg Brathwaite may also opt to bring in Shanon Gabriel in place of either Jomel Warrican or Rahkeem Cornwall in to the side.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Details

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad

Date & Time: July 20 to 24, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Jio Cinema and Fancode website and app.

IND vs WI 2nd Test Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Alick Athanaze, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Siraj, Jomel Warrican

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Vice-captain: Yashasvi Jaiswal

IND vs WI 2nd Test Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Alick Athanaze, Jermaine Blackwood, Kirk McKenzie, Jason Holder, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall/Kevin Sinclair, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel/Jomel Warrican