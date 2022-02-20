हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IND vs WI: Hardik Pandya roasted on Twitter after Venkatesh Iyer and Suryakumar's fireworks in 3rd T20

Suryakumar Yadav (65) and Venkatesh Iyer (35*) starred with the bat as India posted 184/5 against West Indies in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Sunday.

(Source: Twitter)

Sent into bat, India did not get off to an ideal start as the hosts lost opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) in the third over off the bowling of Jason Holder. Shreyas Iyer joined Ishan Kishan in the middle and after the end of powerplay overs, India`s score read 43/1.

The 53-run stand for the second wicket between Shreyas and Ishan came to an end in the 9th over as Hayden Walsh Jr sent Shreyas (25) back to the pavilion and this brought skipper Rohit Sharma to the middle. Kishan (34) was then bowled by Roston Chase in the next over and India was reduced to 66/3 in the 10th over.

Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav put on 27 runs for the fourth wicket, however, this partnership was broken by Dominic Drakes as he bowled Rohit (7) in the 14th over.

Venkatesh Iyer then joined Suryakumar in the middle and the duo brought some momentum to the innings.In the last five overs, the hosts managed to add 86 more runs to the total, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav formed a 91-run partnership for the fifth wicket. 

After V Iyer and Surya's fireworks, Twitter began to roast Hardik Pandya, fans choosing the all-rounder over new Gujarat Titans captain. 

Some fans also believed that Mumbai Indians did well to pick Suryakumar over Hardik in IPL retentions. 

Check the best reactions here:

