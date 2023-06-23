PICS: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Vacationing In Netherlands Ahead Of India Tour Of West Indies

Team India will soon be travelling to West Indies for a long tour that comprises of 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is respectively. The Men In Blue are expected to fly in the first week of July as the first Test will start on July 12. The players are currently enjoying a rare long break after the ICC World Test Championship final, which they lost to Austalia. Rohit Sharma is on a holiday with family. And as per a fan who posted pics of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Twitter, the star couple are on vacation in Netherlands.

A Virat Kohli fan account om Twitter informed that Virat and Anushka are currently in Netherlands. The account posted pics of some fans getting clicked alongside the star couple.

Check out Kohli and Anushka's pics from Netherlands below:

Kohli has a lot to prove in Tests

Kohli will be eyeing the Tests vs West Indies as a way to get back in form. He was in amazing T20 form in the sixteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). However, the form went away in the WTC 2023 Final vs Australia. He scored 14 and 49 in the two innings. The batters' collective failure in the big final was the main reason behind India's loss. It will be interesting to see what style India adopts in the Test series. All eyes will be on Virat Kohli in the 2 Tests as he his average in the longest format has dropped in the last 3 years.

The former Test captain's numbers have gone from good to worse from 2021 to 2023. In this period, Kohli has scored 1162 runs in 37 innings, at an average of 31.4. He has hit just 1 hundred and 5 fifties in the same period. Kohli understands that his value in Tests is falling and he needs to make plenty of hundreds and play many match-winning knocks to stage a comeback in the longest format of the game, the one he dearly loves.