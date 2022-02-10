IND vs WI: Virat Kohli achieves this HUGE milestone despite flopping in 2nd ODI - check here

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli achieved another milestone when he took the field in the second India vs West Indies ODI at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday (February 9).

Kohli had yet another bad day in office, scoring just 18 runs off 30 balls in the second match of the series. He got out for just 8 in the first ODI. His lean patch with the bat continues.

However, India's No 3 batter in ODIs did manage to enter an elite list despite the flop show with bat.

The 2nd ODI against West Indies was also Virat's 100th ODI match at home. He has become only the fifth Indian cricketer to achive this feat. The others are: Sachin Tendulkar (164 ODIs), MS Dhoni (127 ODIs), Mohammad Azharuddin (113 ODIs), Yuvraj Singh (108 ODIs).

Virat is fifth on the list but he has second-highest runs among all cricketers with 100 ODIs. At the top obviously is Sachin with 6976 runs in 164 ODIs, and 20 centuries. Kohli is next with 5020 runs in 100 ODIs. Dhoni has scored 4351 runs in 127 ODIs while Azharuddin has 3163 runs in 113 ODIs. Yuvraj has scored 3415 runs in 108 ODIs.

In the third and last ODI of this series against West Indies, Virat would be itching to get to his 71st international century which is pending for more than two years now.

He has hit a rough patch for a while now and India would do well if Kohli comes back to his prime ODI form.