IND vs WI: Virat Kohli Not A Threat Anymore In Test Cricket? Former India Batter Says This

Former India player and cricket pundit, Aakash Chopra believes the 'Fab Four' in Test cricket has been cut down to 'Fab Three', following Virat Kohli and David Warner's numbers since 2020. Kohli has had a lean patch in red-ball cricket considering his class and quality.

Kohli, Steve Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson are deemed as the 'Fab Four' for their eye-catching records in Test cricket. While the other three have constantly given their opposition headaches of getting them out, Kohli's numbers have taken a dip.

In a video shared on his official YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the 'Fab Four' doesn't exist any longer.



"Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson were a sure shot 'Fab Four' at one point. In fact, even David Warner's name was present in that list. We are talking about Test cricket. We are talking about the period between 2014 and 2019. But we don't have a 'Fab Four' now, only a 'Fab Three'."

"If we talk about Virat Kohli's performances between 2014 and 2019, he played 62 matches and scored 5695 runs at an average of 58.71 with the help of 22 centuries. Kohli was unstoppable. There was a home season where he scored four double centuries. He was absolutely brilliant."

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Kohli's numbers have gone down drastically since the beginning of 2020, elucidating, "Virat Kohli's numbers have plummeted. He has played 25 matches - 1277 runs, which does not suit him. He has an average of 29.69 and he has scored just one century overall, which came against Australia on the Ahmedabad ground."

12 Years Of Kohli In Test Cricket

Recently, Kohli completed 12 years in Test cricket and expressed his gratitude with a short post on social media. The former India captain made his Test debut on June 20, 2011, against West Indies at Kingston and since then played 109 Tests scoring 8,479 runs at an average of 48.72 including 28 hundreds and the same number of half-centuries, breaking numerous records along the way.