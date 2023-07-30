WATCH: 'Rested' Virat Kohli Shows His Frustration After India Lose To West Indies In 2nd ODI; Video Goes Viral

Virat Kohli was not a happy man, sitting on the fence, watching the Indian cricket team play horrible cricket in the 2nd ODI vs West Indies on Saturday (July 29) at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma had been rested with an aim to give the youngsters and less-experienced players in the group a go. Sanju Samson and Axar Patel replaced them but both failed to perform on the day. India lost 2nd ODI by 6 wickets after West Indies chased down the low target of 182 in just 36.4 overs.

A video is now going viral in whivh Kohli can be seen extremely frustrated by what wa going on in the middle. He can be see shaking his head in absolute disbelief during the match. One cannot be sure when exactly did this moment was captured but Kohli did look upset about something. Fans are not speculating whether all is right within the Indian team. A few Kohli fans even feel that the star batter did not wish to be rested. But all of these, at the end of the day, are mere speculations.



Watch video of Virat Kohli showing his disappointment during the IND vs WI 2nd ODI:

Honest Reaction from every Virat Kohli fans right now _ pic.twitter.com/taMgvZCy8Z July 29, 2023

India coach Rahul Dravid defended the team selection for the 2nd ODI even after the loss. Resting Rohit and Virat did not sit well with upset India fans on social media, who roasted the current management for doing so many experiments, with ICC ODI World Cup 2023 so close. Hardik Pandya, the stand-in captain, blamed the poor batting display for the loss.

It will be interesting to see what combinations India choose for the third and last ODI which is to be played on August 1 at Trinidad. Expect India to be done with 'experiments' as they look to win the series firts. Hence, Kohli and Rohit should be back in place of Sanju Samson and Axar Patel, who did not impress in the 2nd ODI. With World Cup not too far, India will need to play their best XI starting from 3rd ODI and through the Asia Cup to ensure each player knows their role.