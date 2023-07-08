West Indies Name World's Heaviest Cricketer In Squad For 1st Test Vs India

West Indies have named two uncapped players in the squad for the first Test against India. They are batters Kirk McKenzie and Alick Athanaze. Lead Selector of West Indies Cricket, Desmond Haynes, is mighty impressed with these two upcoming cricketers and want to give them a chance against a tough series against India. Not to forget, Rahkeem Cornwall, world’s heaviest cricketer, makes his way back to the Test side too. Cornwall last played a Test for West Indies in November 2021, against Sri Lanka at Galle. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican also returns to the side after a short break.

"We were very impressed with the approach to batsmanship of McKenzie and Athanaze on the recent ‘A’ Team tour of Bangladesh. These are two young players who got good scores and played with great maturity, and we believe they deserve an opportunity,” said Lead Selector, The Most Hon. Dr Desmond Haynes.

“We are without Motie, who is doing his rehabilitation, and this has created an opportunity for Warrican and Cornwall in the spin bowling department. They have both played at Test match level before and are capable of doing the job.”



cre Trending Stories

India have started their tour of the West Indies with two-day warm-up match in Barbados.



They had a special moment on Monday when they met Sir Garfield Sobers, one of the greatest cricketers of all time, during training at Kensington Oval.#WIvIND #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/qh0iQwdE2q — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) July 5, 2023

Haynes added: “We had Jayden Seales here in the camp and he has made good progress during his rehab from surgery. However, we felt he is not yet quite ready to return, and we don’t want to risk him at this stage. Kyle Mayers was also considered but he has some niggles, and the precaution is not to have him in the rigors of a five-day match at this stage.

“Looking ahead to the series we know it will be a challenging one as we start the new cycle of the ICC Test Match Championship. We want to build and improve and strive to move up the ladder.”

West Indies squad will leave to Dominica, where the first Test is set to be played. They will have training sessions on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning in the build-up to the match.

Full squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain), Alick Athanaze, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Rahkeem Cornwall, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kirk McKenzie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican