IND vs ZIM 1st ODI: Indian pacer Deepak Chahar returned to international cricket after a gap of almost seven months and he marked his returned with a three-wicket haul as India beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets in the 1st ODI. He had a nervy start in his comeback game even if this was against a lowly Zimbabwe. Chahar had difficulty in his run up and was not sure about it for some time. But when he came into a rhythm, he was back at his best. "When you are playing an international game after six-and-a-half months, you are always nervous. Before coming here I played four-five practice games. But playing for the country, you wanted to do well and the mind and the body was not working together," he said about the start of his spell where he looked unsure about his run-up.

"That ball I wanted to bowl a bouncer and the spikes didn't go through and I slipped. The landing area was little hard and my nails were not going in and were slippy," he added.

India captain for this series KL Rahul was all praise for the team for the all-round show in the 1st ODI vs Zimbabwe. He said, "Picking up wickets was crucial. There was swing and seam movement as well. But it was good to see them (bowlers) put the ball in right areas and be disciplined," the skipper said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Deepak Chahar announced his comeback with a scintillating performance __



7 Overs | 27 Runs | 3 Wickets#ZIMvIND #WhistlePodu @deepak_chahar9

_ Getty Images pic.twitter.com/nEVR0IWRnY — WhistlePodu Army _ - CSK Fan Club (@CSKFansOfficial) August 18, 2022

Three players in the first XI, Rahul, Deepak Chahar and Kuldeep Yadav were making a comeback after long rehabilitation process.

"As good as it can be, I am on the field and I am happy. We do play a lot of cricket, injuries are going to be a part of it," Rahul said.

"Being away from the game is hard. Rehab and everything everyday gets boring. We'd rather be playing 365 days than be with the physio. For a few of us, it is great to be back in the Indian dressing room."