IND vs ZIM 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Zimbabwe, Harare, 430 PM IST, July 6

The five-match T20I series between India and Zimbabwe is ready to begin at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday (July 6). A fresh-looking Indian side with lots of young guns hungry to prove their name will take on Zimbabwe led by experienced Sikandar Raza. The conditions at the Harare Stadium are expected to be batting-friendly. However, it is also expected that with time the pitch will help the bowlers who use slower ones and cutters later in the game.

With lots of new names in the squad for India, it will be interesting to see how Shubman Gill led Men in Blue lineup today against Zimbabwe. Youngster Abhishek Sharma is expected to make his debut for his nation after a stellar season in the IPL. (Was Virat Kohli Feeling Underconfident During T20 World Cup 2024? Here's What Team India Star Has Revealed)

IND vs ZIM 1st T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel, Cilve Madande

Batters: Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs ZIM Probable 11s

India playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Zimbabwe playing 11 probable: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (C), Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande (WK), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava.

If we talk about the Indian skipper, the 2024 season has been different for Shubman Gill, he has struggled with consistency which got him out of the squad of the T20 World Cup 2024 winning team. He also had his first taste of captaincy at a big level this year only with the Gujarat Titans following Hardik Pandya's departure. He will surely look to whitewash the opposition and score lots of runs with his bat in this series.