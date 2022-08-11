Batter Regis Chakabva will lead a 17-member Zimbabwe squad in the three-match ODI series against India starting here on August 18. The three matches will be played at the Harare Sports Club. The second and third matches are scheduled on August 20 and 22 respectively. According to a press release issued by Zimbabwe Cricket, "Chakabva will lead the home side in the absence of regular captain Craig Ervine who is still nursing a left hamstring tear."

Zimbabwe will also be without Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara and Wellington Masakadza who are recuperating from thigh muscle tear, collarbone fracture and shoulder tendon injuries respectively. All the matches will start at 1 pm IST time.

ZIM Squad: Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva (captain), Tanaka Chivanga, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Tony Munyonga, Richard Ngarava, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Donald Tiripano.

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Squads

Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule

Aug 18 - Zimbabwe vs India, 1st ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45 PM

Aug 20 - Zimbabwe vs India, 2nd ODI - Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45 PM

Aug 22 - Zimbabwe vs India, 3rd ODI Harare Sports Club, Harare - 12:45 PM

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast

The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India's tour of Zimbabwe. The live streaming of the 3-match ODI series will be available on Sony Liv.