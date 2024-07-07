IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Zimbabwe, Harare, 4:30 PM IST, July 7

In today's fixture, India, led by Shubman Gill, faces off against Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe in the second match of their five-game T20I series at Harare Sports Club. The match follows a surprising turn of events in the first encounter, where India, fresh off their T20 World Cup triumph, suffered a setback against Zimbabwe, losing by 13 runs. The defeat marked India's first loss in T20Is for the year 2024 and their first against Zimbabwe in eight years.

India, boasting a new lineup with players like Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel making their T20I debuts, were expected to dominate against an underestimated Zimbabwe side. Initially, things seemed to go according to plan as the hosts were restricted to a modest 115/9. However, Zimbabwe's bowlers, spearheaded by Tendai Chatara (3/16) and captain Sikandar Raza (3/25), had other plans. They exploited India's vulnerabilities early on, reducing them to a precarious 28/4 during the Power Play and eventually bowling them out for just 102 runs in 19.5 overs.

The loss was a stark reminder of cricket's unpredictability and the resilience of teams like Zimbabwe, who seized the opportunity to rewrite the narrative of the match. Now, as the series progresses, India finds themselves in unfamiliar territory, needing a comeback to reaffirm their status as world champions in the shortest format of the game.

Looking ahead to the second game scheduled for Sunday, India will be keen to rectify their mistakes and bounce back strongly. The team's batting lineup, which faltered under pressure in the previous game, will need to regroup and deliver a more composed performance. Captain Shubman Gill will play a crucial role in rallying his team and restoring their winning momentum.

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Dhruv Jurel, Cilve Madande

Batters: Shubman Gill (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza (VC), Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Khaleel Ahmed, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Ravi Bishnoi

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Match Details

Match: India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I

Date: July 07, 2024 (Sunday)

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

IND vs ZIM T20I: Head To Head Stats

In their T20I encounters so far, India and Zimbabwe have met eight times. India has emerged victorious in six of these matches, while Zimbabwe has managed to win two.

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Full Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma

Zimbabwe Squad: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi