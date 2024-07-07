IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

IND vs ZIM 2024: India faces a quick turnaround after their stunning 13-run defeat to Zimbabwe in the first T20I, with the second match set to take place less than 24 hours later. India’s captain, Shubman Gill, expressed his disappointment in the performance of his young squad. With the retirements of T20I stalwarts Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja, new opportunities arose for emerging players to cement their places in the team. However, T20I debutants Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Abhishek Sharma struggled to score runs. Despite a strong bowling effort that limited Zimbabwe to 115/9, India’s batting lineup faltered in the chase for 116.

India found themselves at 43/5 in the 10th over, but hope remained with Gill and Washington Sundar at the crease. The game took a decisive turn when Gill was dismissed by Zimbabwe’s captain Sikandar Raza. Even with Sundar and a quick cameo from Avesh Khan, India’s chances dimmed as Zimbabwe's bowlers maintained their composure, securing their first T20I victory over India since June 18, 2016, and handing India their first T20I defeat of 2024.

Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, part of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, will miss today's match. Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana have been drafted into India's 15-member squad for the first two matches.

When is the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I?- Date

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I will be played on Sunday, July 7.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I ?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the IND vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I?

The India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I can be live-streamed on Sonyliv app.

IND vs ZIM 2nd T20: Full Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma

Zimbabwe Squad: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi