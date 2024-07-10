IND vs ZIM, 3rd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where And How To Watch India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

IND vs ZIM 2024: Shubman Gill's Indian cricket team will face Sikandar Raza's Zimbabwe in the third T20I at Harare Sports Club today. July 10. India lost the first match by 13 runs but bounced back with a brilliant century from Abhishek Sharma, who scored 100 off 46 balls, leading India to a total of 234 runs and leveling the series 1-1. With the inclusion of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shivam Dube, India is expected to make some changes to their lineup for the upcoming matches.

Zimbabwe remains a tough opponent but has clear limitations. Their task of turning the 1-1 series into a win has become even harder. India will be stronger with the addition of three players from their successful T20 World Cup campaign: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, and Shivam Dube.

Zimbabwe needs to be smart in their approach for the rest of the series. They should focus on the basics—dropped catches contributed to their defeat in the second T20I. They must also be realistic about their ambitions, as their young players will need time to develop, especially since experienced seniors like Sean Williams and Craig Ervine were left out of this series.

Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal, part of the T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team, will likely play today's match. Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana have been drafted into India's 15-member squad for the first two matches.

When is the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I?- Date

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I will be played on Wednesday, July 10.

When will the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will begin at 4:30 pm IST.

Where is the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I ?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I will be played at Harare Sports Club.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the IND vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live-streaming of the India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I Match?

The India vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I can be live-streamed on Sonyliv app.

IND vs ZIM 3rd T20: Full Squads

India Squad: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Tushar Deshpande, Sai Sudharsan, Harshit Rana, Jitesh Sharma

Zimbabwe Squad: Wessly Madhevere, Innocent Kaia, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Richard Ngarava, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi