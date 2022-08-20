NewsCricket
IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI at Harare, 1245 PM IST, August 20

India vs Zimbabwe Dream11 Team Prediction India vs Zimbabwe 2nd ODI match - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND vs ZIM, India Dream11 Team Player List, Zimbabwe Africa Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2022, 07:45 AM IST|Source: Bureau

India will take on Zimbabwe in the 2nd ODI with an aim to seal the series. India dominated the first ODI, winning it by a massive margin of 10 wickets. There were many positives for India in that game including return of Deepak Chahar among wickets and Shubman Gill smashing a 72-ball 82. Indian captain KL Rahul would hope to get some valuable batting time as the Indian team is expected to recalibrate its goals to create some challenge for itself in the remaining two ODIs against Zimbabwe. The gulf between the two teams would always make these kind of bilateral contests lopsided but bigger goal for the ‘Men In Blue’ would be to push the limits. The immediate target for the side would be to try and bat first in case Rahul wins the toss in Saturday’s second ODI.

The early start on a bouncy track and sufficient nip in the air would pose some challenge for the batters. There won’t be any Jimmy Anderson or Josh Hazlewood in operation but even then battling the conditions would be a good test for Rahul and his players.

Deepak Chahar had pointed out after the first game that there is little help for the bowlers during the second session and the only time there’s some challenge for batters is the first hour of the match.

Before facing the might of Shaheen Shah Afridi in Asia Cup, a morning session with deliveries moving both sides, albeit with a gentle pace, would be decent enough extended net session for Rahul.

While ‘Captain Rahul’ showed his elder statesman like qualities by letting Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill open in the first game, the ‘Batter Rahul’ also needs to get his priorities right before the Asia Cup.

He needs to quickly adapt to Team India’s “attack at all costs from the onset" philosophy and that can’t just happen overnight.

Against a side like Zimbabwe, which is not good enough to even challenge a top Indian domestic side, Rahul would get an ideal opportunity to experiment with his batting.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Match Details

The IND vs ZIM second ODI match will be played at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday, August 20, at 12:45 pm IST.

IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Axar Patel

Vice-Captain: Shubman Gill

Suggested Playing XI for IND vs ZIM 2nd ODI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Regis Chakabva

Batters: Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Innocent Kaia

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Sikandar Raza, Deepak Hooda

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Luke Jongwe, Victor Nyauchi

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 2nd ODI Probable XIs

India Predicted XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (c), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna

Zimbabwe Predicted XI: Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sean Williams, Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Tony Munyonga, Luke Jongwe, Richard Ngarava, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi

With PTI inputs

