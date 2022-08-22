NewsCricket
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 08:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau

When India takes to the field during the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare, a clean sweep will be on their minds, while for Zimbabwe the focus will be on presenting a good challenge to the visitors and walking away with a consolation victory. The final ODI between both sides will be played in Harare on Monday (August 22). India has an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first two matches by ten and five wickets respectively.

For India, eyes will be once again on the opening duo of Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. Shikhar has displayed solid form in ODIs this year and one more solid knock is all he needs to stay in contention for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 contention before another opportunity knocks on his doors again. On the other hand, KL will be aiming to get among runs as he gears up for Asia Cup 2022.

Ending another tour on high will be in the mind of Shubman Gill. Ever since getting a chance to play on a tour of the West Indies, Gill has not disappointed with the bat. Another good inning will seal his position as a trustworthy backup opener or even a regular opener for Team India. Rahul Tripathi and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed will also be hoping to get their maiden Indian caps and make the most of it after delivering good performances in IPL.

India’s bowling has been brilliant on this tour with nothing to complain about. Spinner Axar Patel sits at the top of the bowling charts with four wickets. It will be another opportunity for him to prove his worth. Pacers like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur will also be eyeing one more good performance to end the tour on a high. On the other hand, Zimbabwe has a lot of mess that they would be looking forward to solving.

Their batting has been subpar in both matches. The side could not even cross the 200-run mark. Openers Innocent Kaia and Takudzwanashe Kaitano will have to deliver a positive and steady start to set the foundation for a better total. Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl and captain Regis Chakabva will also have to lend support to openers as batters.

Match Details

India vs Zimbabwe, 3rd ODI

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Date & Time: August 22 at 1245 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLIV website and app

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Sanju Samson

Batters: KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Ryan Burl, Rahul Tripathi

All-rounders: Sikandar Raza, Deepak Hooda, Sean Williams

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Luke Jongwe, Shardul Thakur

Captain: Shubman Gill

Vice-captain: Deepak Chahar

IND vs ZIM 3rd ODI Predicted 11

India: KL Rahul (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubaman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Yadav.

Zimbabwe: Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Innocent Kaia, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Regis Chakabva (c & wk), Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Brad Evans, Victor Nyauchi, Tanaka Chivanga.

