IND vs ZIM Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 in Melbourne, 130 PM IST, November 6

Skipper Rohit Sharma will look to feast on a Zimbabwe bowling attack in his bid to play an innings that is long overdue after securing a semifinal berth in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday (November 6). Netherlands win over South Africa earlier in the day means Team India have become the third team to book their semis berth in the tournament after England and New Zealand from Super 12 Group 1.

With Virat Kohli in imperious form and other top-order batters such as KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav also playing impactful knocks each, the Indian captain (74 runs in 4 games) is in line to play one of his little gems on a ground where he has scored multiple white ball hundreds. Rohit has been playing some good shots but save the game against the Netherlands, he hasn’t fired much in other games. He is too good a player to not get those booming sixes going his way.

Exactly two weeks back, the MCG witnessed an epic Indo-Pak clash and an innings of a lifetime from Kohli but the match against Zimbabwe is no less important as a victory will clear the pathway to the last four stage. In that context, the match against Zimbabwe is a must-win game for the Indian team, which is runaway favourites to pummel Regis Chakabva’s side whose campaign started in style but tapered off towards the end.

Match Details

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 42

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Date & Time: November 6 at 130 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND vs ZIM T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 42 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Regis Chakabva

Batters: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Sikandar Raza

Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Captain: Virat Kohli

Vice-captain: Sikandar Raza

India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Match No. 42 Predicted 11

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Dinesh Karthik/Rishabh Pant (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami

Zimbabwe: Craig Ervine (c), Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams, Regis Chakabva (wk), Tendai Chatara, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava