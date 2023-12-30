trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704252
NewsCricket
INDIA WOMEN VS AUSTRALIA WOMEN

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI: Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming 2nd ODI between Harmanpreet Kaur-led India and Alyssa Healy's Australia

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 11:21 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The upcoming clash between India Women and Australia Women in the 2nd ODI is scheduled for Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Following Australia Women's triumphant six-wicket victory in the 1st ODI, they are determined to maintain their winning momentum. However, the India Women's team is equally determined to level the series at 1-1.

In response to India's setback in the initial ODI, fielding coach Munish Bali expressed the need for a strong comeback and a fresh start for the Indian Women's team. Bali stressed the importance of improved performance in both fielding and bowling aspects, highlighting that although there were instances of commendable fielding, consistency is paramount.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Joe Root: All You Need To Know About His Love Story With Wife Carrie Cotterell - In Pics

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 2nd ODI match will be played on Thursday, December 30 at 1:30 pm IST.

Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India W vs Australia W 2nd ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?

The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.

IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI: Squads

Here is the squad of India Women and Australia Women in the 2nd ODI.


India W Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, and Renuka Singh.

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Tahlia Mcgrath, Beth Mooney (wk), Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu