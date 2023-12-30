IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

The upcoming clash between India Women and Australia Women in the 2nd ODI is scheduled for Saturday, December 30, 2023, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Following Australia Women's triumphant six-wicket victory in the 1st ODI, they are determined to maintain their winning momentum. However, the India Women's team is equally determined to level the series at 1-1.

In response to India's setback in the initial ODI, fielding coach Munish Bali expressed the need for a strong comeback and a fresh start for the Indian Women's team. Bali stressed the importance of improved performance in both fielding and bowling aspects, highlighting that although there were instances of commendable fielding, consistency is paramount.

When will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?



The India W vs Australia W 2nd ODI match will be played on Thursday, December 30 at 1:30 pm IST.



Where will the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?



The India W vs Australia W 2nd ODI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match be played?



The India Women vs Australia Women 2nd ODI match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India. Live streaming of the match will be available on Jio Cinema in India.



IND W vs AUS W 2nd ODI: Squads

Here is the squad of India Women and Australia Women in the 2nd ODI.



India W Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, and Renuka Singh.

Australia Women Squad: Phoebe Litchfield, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Tahlia Mcgrath, Beth Mooney (wk), Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, and Darcie Brown.