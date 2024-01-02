IND-W vs AUS-W 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

India women will be pumped up to take on Australia women in the third and final ODI today at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost to visitors in the first two ODIs and will be looking to finish the series on a high. The series is gone but the the hosts need to ensure they avoid the clean sweep.

The Indian women may have lost the first series but they have still played good cricket. In the 2nd ODI, they played well but could not close the game. Requiring 258 runs to win, India managed 255 for 8 in 50 overs, losing the match by just 4 runs. Richa Ghosh was brilliant at No 3, scoring a terrific 96 off 117 balls. Jemimah Rodrigues was excellent too, carrying her good form in this innings and stroking 44 off 55 balls. Her wicket was crucial as if she had stayed for more time at the crease, the result could have been different.

Skipper Harmanpreet will be itching for a big score in this match. Smriti Mandhana too will be looking to convert her good starts into a three-figure mark.

When will India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI match be played?

India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI match will be played on January 2 (Tuesday) 2024.

Where will India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI match be played?

India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI match will take place at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

At what time will India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI match start?

India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST.

How to watch India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI match live streaming in India?

India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI match will be streamed live on Jiocinema.

How to watch India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI match live telecast in India?

India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI match live telecast in India will be available on Sports 18 in India.

India women vs Australia women 3rd ODI squads

Australia Women ODI Squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham.

India Women ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh, Saika Ishaque, Mannat Kashyap, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Titas Sadhu, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Singh, Pooja Vastrakar, Shafali Verma.