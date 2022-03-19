हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs AUS-W ODI World Cup Match at Eden Park, Auckland 6:30 AM IST March 19
(Source: Twitter)

Having put up an "up and down" show so far, India will need to play a perfect game against the mighty Australians in the Women's World Cup here on Saturday if they want to bring their campaign back on track.

In the preceding series against New Zealand, Indian bowlers struggled to find rhythm but in the World Cup, the batting performance has been inconsistent with the team sitting at two wins and as many losses after four games.

With three leagues games remaining, India must gain consistency in all departments and maintain their place in the top four to qualify for the semifinals.

IND-W vs AUS-W Match Details

The match between IND-W vs AUS-W will be hosted at the Eden Park, Auckland at 6:30 am IST on March 19, Saturday.

IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Harmanpreet Kaur

Vice-Captain: Ellyse Perry

Suggested Playing XI for IND-W vs AUS-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Rachael Haynes, Beth Mooney

All-rounders: Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Sneh Rana, Harmanpreet Kaur

Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jess Jonassen

India Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

India Probable XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Australia Probable XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt

