INDIA WOMEN

IND-W Vs AUS-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Women Vs Australia Women 2nd ODI In Mumbai, 130PM IST, December 30

India Women Vs Australia Women Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W Vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of India vs Australia, India-W Dream11 Team Player List, Australia-W Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 11:31 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a display of remarkable resilience, the Australian cricket team, a seven-time world champion, rebounded from the heartache of a recent Test loss to deliver an outstanding performance against India. Despite India posting its highest total against the formidable opponent, Australia showcased exceptional all-round prowess to secure victory. The key to their triumph lay in effectively restricting crucial batting partnerships. Notably, Yastika, Jemimah, and Pooja emerged as the most resilient performers for India. The bowling brilliance of Ashleigh Gardner and Georgia Wareham stood out, with each claiming two wickets. However, it was a collective effort, as nearly every Australian bowler found success against the Indian team.

Jemimah's stellar performance in 2023 continued to shine, amassing an impressive 796 international runs. As the team prepares for its last game of the year at the same venue on Saturday, Jemimah undoubtedly aims to add to her outstanding tally. Meanwhile, Australian vice-captain Tahlia McGrath is in a purple patch, consistently scoring fifties in every batting innings against India throughout the tour.

Also Read: IND-W vs AUS-W 2nd ODI Live Streaming Details: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs Australia Women Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

Check Dream11 prediction for India women vs Australia women 2nd ODI below:

IND-W vs AU-W Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy 

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Ellyse Perry 

All-rounders: Tahlia McGrath (vc), Pooja Vastrakar, Ashleigh Gardner Bowlers: Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh Thakur, Alana King

India Women vs Australia Women Probable XIs

IND: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh Thakur

AUS: Beth Mooney, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Alyssa Healy (wk), Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

Australia: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Heather Graham, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

