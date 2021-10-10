IND W vs AUS W: India’s Shikha Pandey delivers 'ball of the century' to dismiss Alyssa Healy – watch VIRAL video

India women team all-rounder Shikha Pandey produced one of the greatest delivery to dismiss Australia batter Alyssa Healy in the second T20I on Saturday (October 9) as the ball of the century in women's cricket.

Shikha clean bowled the Australian opener in the very first over of the innings in the 2nd T20I of the three-match series at the Carrara Oval.

The delivery by Shikha Pandey moved in a mile off the seam. The Indian pacer beat Healy all ends up with both swing and seam movement and the ball clipped the top of middle stump.

Cricket Australia shared the video on its Twitter handle called Pandey's delivery as 'Ball of the Summer'. Shikha dismissed the Australian opener on the second ball she bowled. The video is going viral on the internet.

Have we seen the ball of the summer already?? We can't stop watching! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/9pX7bf1Bew — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 9, 2021

Meanwhile, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has termed the delivery from Shikha Pandey as the ‘ball of the century’.

Jaffer took note of this and wrote on Twitter: "Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey #AUSvIND."

Ball of the century, women's cricket edition! Take a bow Shikha Pandey #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WjaixlkjIp — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 9, 2021

Talking about the match, all-rounder Tahlia McGrath's unbeaten 42 off 33 balls helped Australia defeat India by four wickets in a hard-fought second T20I at the Metricon Stadium on Saturday. The win also helped Australia take an unassailable 9-5 lead in the ongoing multi-format series.

After posting just 118/9 in 20 overs, thanks to an unbeaten 37 from Pooja Vastrakar, India did well with the ball to reduce Australia to 94/6 in 16.4 overs. But Tahlia's crucial knock, laced with six boundaries, ensured Australia held their nerve and chase the total with five balls to spare.