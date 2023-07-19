IND-W Vs BAN-W 2nd ODI Free Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 2nd ODI Match In India?

India women cricket team will look to bounce back after losing the first-ever ODI match to Bangladesh Women team in the first ODI as the two sides face off in the second game at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Wednesday. After restricting the hosts to 152, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side were bundled out for 113 to lose the match by 40 runs (DLS method).

Team India needs to win the second ODI on Wednesday to keep their hopes alive in the three-match ODI series. “We are very happy winning an ODI after a long time,” Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana said after the first ODI.

“It is a huge achievement for the team. It will help us play much better in the future. We have defeated India after a long time. Plus, it happened in Mirpur. It is definitely part of history. We want to create a little more history,” she added.



India had earlier won the three-match T20I series 2-1 and will look to bounce back from the stunning loss in the first game on Wednesday.

Here are all the details about Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI in Mirpur HERE…

When is Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI will take place on Wednesday, July 19.

Where is Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI will be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

What time will Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI start?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI will start at 9am IST. The toss for the match will be held at 830am.

Where can I watch Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI on TV in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI will be available on Fancode website and app. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on Bangladesh Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd ODI Predicted 11

Bangladesh Women: Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Nigar Sultana (C), Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter

India Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, PS Punia, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Bareddy Anusha, Pooja Vastrakar