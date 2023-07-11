IND-W Vs BAN-W 2nd T20 Free Livestreaming Details: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Bangladesh Women 2nd T20 Match In India?

India women cricket team will look to complete a T20I series win over Bangladesh Women when the two sides face off for the second T20I match at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India are leading the three-match T20I series 1-0 after winning the first game on Sunday by seven wickets.

Indian team restricted hosts Bangladesh to 114 for 5 with Pooja Vastrakar, Minnu Mani and Shafali Verma claiming a wicket each. For Bangladesh, Shorna Akter managed to top-score with 28 not out.

In reply, Indian women cricket team managed to overhaul the target with more than 3 overs to spare. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashed 54 off 35 balls, finishing the match off with a six and a four. However, Shafali Verma once again failed with the bat, falling for a duck.

Opener Smriti Mandhana chipped in with 38 off 34 balls with five boundaries. This was the third successive T20I for India over Bangladesh women team.

That's that from the 1st T20I.



A convincing 7-wicket win in the first T20I over Bangladesh and #TeamIndia take a 1-0 lead in the series.



Captain @ImHarmanpreet (54*) hits the winning runs as we win with 22 balls to spare.



Scorecard - https://t.co/QjTdi2Osrg #BANvIND pic.twitter.com/zeSveT5nHF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 9, 2023

Here are all the details about Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I in Dhaka HERE…

When is Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I will take place on Tuesday, July 11.

Where is Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I going to take place?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I will be held at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

What time will Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I start?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I will start at 130pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 1pm.

Where can I watch Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I on TV in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I will not be available LIVE on TV in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I in India?

The Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I will be available on Fancode website and app. You can also watch the live streaming of the match on Bangladesh Cricket’s YouTube channel.

Bangladesh women vs India women 2nd T20I Predicted 11

Bangladesh Women: Sobhana Mostary, Sharmin Akhter, Murshida Khatun, Lata Mondal, Salma Khatun, Ritu Moni, Sultana Khatun, Rumana Ahmed, Shamima Sultana, Nigar Sultana (C), Nahida Akter

India Women: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, S Meghana, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, K Anjali Sarwani, Meghna Singh