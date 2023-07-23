trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639418
IND-W vs BAN-W: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur Slapped With Heavy Fine By ICC For Umpire Ranting After India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI

India women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur did not mince words in criticising the umpiring during the tied third ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday, terming it "pathetic".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 04:50 PM IST

Harmanpreet Kaur could face a one match ban from ICC.

India had to settle for a draw in the 3-match ODI series finishing up as 1-1 after the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were bowled out for 225 in 49.3 overs after Bangladesh posted their highest total in the 50-over format against India, scoring 225/4.

India opener Smriti Mandhana scored 59 at the top while middle-order batter Harleen Deol made 77, but India collapsed from 191 for four to 225 all out, losing the last six wickets for a mere 34 runs.

Harmanpreet was not shy about how she felt about the official umpiring the match and in a post-match interview she deemed it as 'pathetic umpiring'.


As per a report from Cricbuzz, Kaur will be fined a heavy amount of her match fees and could also face a match ban for her actions.

India opener Smriti Mandhana defended her captain after the game, saying that things happen at the heat of the moment, which is part and parcel of the game.

“I think, it was a pretty interesting match, both team played a very good brand of cricket. Such matches are good for women’s cricket. What happended in the middle is the part and parcel of the game. When you play for the win, it happen at the heat of the moment," she said, adding, "we can talk about it later but I think, just knowing Harman as a person and knowing that how much she wants to win for India, So when you really want ‘W’ on the board for India then these things happen".

Fans were taken aback when Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur was given out in the 34th over, with India needing 66 runs to win and seven wickets still in hand. This decision did not go down too well with the Indian captain and she expressed her frustration by hitting the bat and smashing the stumps. She even had a few words to say to the umpire.

