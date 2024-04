IND W vs BAN W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 2nd T20I In Sylhet Stadium, 3:30 PM IST, Sylhet

Far away from all the IPL action going on in India, women's team will be playing the 2nd T20I vs Bangladesh in Sylhet. The Harmanpreer Kaur and Co had won the first match by a huge margin and will aim to repeat the good show today. Bangladesh, on the other hand, need to pull up their socks after a rather ordinary display with both bat and ball. It will take some doing on part of Nigar Sultana's team to bounce back strongly against the Indians.

Both teams have no major fitness concerns. As far as making the best Dream11 team is concerned, do pick Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma. Mandhana did not finish with many runs on the board in the first match but she is someone who cannot be counted out. Deepti Sharma is another good selection and can even be your captain.

From Bangladesh, the likes of Sultana, Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan are good picks.

BAN-W vs IND-W: Predicted XIs

BAN-W: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Sobhana Mostary, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), S Sajana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav

BAN-W vs IND-W: Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: N Sultana, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shefali Varma (Vice captain)

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma (Captain), F Khatun, Pooja

Vastrakar

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Shreyanka Patil, M Akter, R Khan

BAN vs IND 2nd T20I: Squads

Bangladesh Women Squad: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Fahima Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Trisna, Rubya Haider, Shorifa Khatun, Habiba Islam, Ritu Moni

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Shreyanka Patil, Deepti Sharma, Renuka Thakur Singh, Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Amanjot Kaur, Saika Ishaque, Titas Sadhu, Asha Sobhana