IND W vs BAN W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Women vs Bangladesh Women, 5th T20I In Sylhet Stadium, 3:30 PM IST, Sylhet

Team India take on Bangladesh in the last of the five-match series today in Sylhet, with an aim to make a clean sweep. India have won all the previous four matches and have won them in a dominant fashion. It will take some doing on part of the Bangladesh women to stop India from whitewashing them on their homeland. Let's see how Nigar Sultana and Co play this match as they are looking to finish the series with a solitary win.

As far as picking the right Dream11 team for the IND-W vs BAN-W 5th T20I is concerned, do include Bangladesh captain Sultana in the side who has been the leading run-scorer in this competition. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana have been good with the bat in the conditions which are not great for batting. Radha Yadav has been in terrific form as well.

Bangladesh women vs India women 5th T20I: Probable Playing 11s

Bangladesh: Dilara Akter, Murshida Khatun, Rubya Haider, Nigar Sultana (C), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, S Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, H Islam, Marufa Akter

India: Shafali Verma, S Mandhana, D Hemalatha, H Kaur (C), Richa Ghosh (wk), S Sajana, P Vastrakar, DB Sharma, A Sobhana, Titas Sadhu, Radha Yadav

BAN-W vs IND-W 5th T20I Dream11 Prediction:

Wicketkeepers: Richa Ghosh, Nigar Sultana

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Shafali Verma, Murshida Khatun

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Pooka Vastrakar

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter

Bangladesh vs India 5th T20I: Squads

Bangladesh Women: Nigar Sultana (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shorifa Khatun, Dilara Akter, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Habiba Islam Pinky.

India women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sajana Sajeevan, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Saika Ishaque, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu.