Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India will be eyeing a place in the semifinal stage of the women’s cricket event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, when they take on Barbados women in their third Group A match at Edgbaston on Wednesday (August 3). Both India and Barbados have won one and lost one match with only Australia women team booking a berth in the semifinals from this group with an all-win record.

The winner of this match will book their place in the semifinals. Apart from Australia, New Zealand and England are the other two semifinalists in the women’s cricket event from Group B.

India will be buoyed by their sensational performance against arch-rivals Pakistan in the last match on Sunday with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scoring a brilliant half-century to set up an eight-wicket win. Barbados, on the other hand, were thrashed by Meg Lanning’s Australia bowled out for the lowest T20I score of just 64.

Match Details

When will the India Women vs Barbados Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India Women vs Barbados Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be played on Wednesday (August 3).

Where will the India Women vs Barbados Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match be played?

The India Women vs Barbados Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match match will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

What time will the India Women vs Barbados Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match start?

The India Women vs Barbados Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will start at 1030 PM IST.

How can I watch India Women vs Barbados Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match?

The India Women vs Barbados Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be available on DD Sports channel and Sony Six Network in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the India Women vs Barbados Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match?

The India Women vs Barbados Women Group A Commonwealth Games 2022 match will be streamed live on SonyLiv website and app.