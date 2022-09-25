'You did the right thing', Deepti Sharma slammed by English media for clean run-out dismissal, Indian fans give fitting reply

Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma was made into a villain at the end of the 3rd ODI that India women won by beating England women by 16 runs to make a 3-0 clean sweep for the first time on English soil on Saturday (September 24). What Deepti did was simply dismiss a batter via a legal run-out. The same run-out which is still 'mankading' in the rule book of some former English cricketers and media. Deepti ran out the non-striker for backing up too much. This time the batter was Charlotte Dean, who was caught leaving the crease earlier than required and an aware Deepti dislodged the bail to run her out.

In MCC's law book that ICC follows, this is a legal dismissal, however it was not considered a fair way to dismiss a batter. But from October 1, this way of dismissal will be called a legitimate run out and a fair one too to dismiss a batter. So, what Deepti did there was in the spirit of the game, unlike what many in English media or otherwise are making it out to be.

Even official broadcaster for IND-W vs ENG-W series called the finish of the game as 'controversial'. England bowlers Stuart Broad and James Anderson slammed the bowler for doing the wrong thing. However, Indian fans and some section of English media hailed Deepti for doing the right thing.

Ex crickrter turned commentator Aakash Chopra wrote: "Well done, Deepti Sharma. You did the right thing. And don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. And well done, Team India The sweet taste of a clean sweep on English soil. Brilliant." Pakistani journalist Mazher Arshad wrote: "It’s a legal dismissal. The only thing against the spirit of the game here is the batter trying to gain an unfair advantage. Well done, Deepti Sharma."

Virender Sehwag took to social media to slam English media accusing Deepti of not playing in the spirit of the game and wrote: "Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers." He had also put out the new law in place for them to read.

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022

I don't think there's yet a law where run-outs are counted as bowler's wickets. I mean_I'm just talking about laws here. May be, they do get counted in 'Spirit of the Game' guidebook. _ https://t.co/6T03WuW60L — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) September 24, 2022

Spot on. No intention of bowling the ball _ September 24, 2022

It's a legal dismissal. The only thing against the spirit of the game here is the batter trying to gain an unfair advantage. Well done, Deepti Sharma. #EngvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) September 24, 2022