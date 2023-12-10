trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2697459
INDIA WOMEN VS ENGLAND WOMEN

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs England Women Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Match Free Live Streaming: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India aim to avoid whitewash against Heather Knight and Co in Mumbai.

Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 05:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
IND-W vs ENG-W 3rd T20I Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch India Women Vs England Women Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop? India women vs England women.

Despite suffering a T20I series defeat against England, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that she is very proud of her team for putting up a fierce performance to fightback against visitors till the end of the second match. A lots of positive can be taken from the first two games for India. The bowlers staged a praiseworthy fightback while defending a low total of 81 runs in the second game of series, however, England sealed the three-match T20I series by beating Women in Blue by four wickets in the second T20I at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

"Another 30-40 runs could have made a huge difference. Proud of my team, we fought till the last run which is good to see. We always want to play with a positive approach, but unfortunately, some of us didn't read the ball well and they also bowled really well and didn't allow us to score freely," Harmanpreet said during a post-match presentation.

It is not a matter of pride for the Women in Blue as they look to avoid a whitewash from the England team at their home. (From Bee Attack To Immense Fog: Weird Reasons Behind Stoppage Of Play In History Of Cricket - In Pics)

Know all key details related to the India women vs England women 3rd T20I below:

When will the 3rd IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match be played?

The 3rd IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match will be played on Sunday, December 10 at 7:00 pm IST.

Where will the IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match be played?

The IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Where to watch the IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match live in India? 

The 1st IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match will be telecast on the Sports18 Network in India.

Where to live-stream the 3rd IND-W vs ENG-W T20I match?

Live streaming of the IND-W vs ENG-W match will be available for free on Jio Cinema app and website. The match can also be watched on FanCode app and website in India.

