IND-W vs ENG-W T20I, Test Schedule: Full Fixtures, Match Timings, LIVE Streaming, Venues For India Women v England Women 2023; All You Need To Know

India women's cricket team will finally be in action after a long time. BCCI Women's handle on X (formerly Twitter) had shared pics of Indian player training hard and batting, bowling for long hours in the nets. All eyes will be on the likes of Smriti Mandhana, captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. England are coming to India to play 3 T20Is and 1 Test. All these matches will be played in Mumbai.

If you are in Mumbai or travelling to the state capital of Maharashtra, here's a good news for you. The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) has announced that there is a free entry into the stadium for the fans for all four matches to be played at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai and DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai, including T20Is and Tests.

India has announced a 16-member squad for the upcoming cricket series, with Harmanpreet Kaur leading and Smriti Mandhana as her deputy. Renuka Singh Thakur makes a comeback from injury, and the team features young talents from the successful Asian Games 2023 gold-winning squad. Newcomers Saika Ishaque and Shreyanka Patil, who impressed in the Women’s Premier League, earn their first call-ups. The squad boasts a blend of experienced players like Kaur, Mandhana, Rodrigues, and Sharma, alongside promising rookies Mannat Kashyap, Kanika Ahuja, and fast-bowler Titas Sandhu.

Here's all you need to know about India women vs England women matches:

India Women v England Women schedule: Date, time and venues. IND-W vs ENG-W

Wednesday, December 6

1st T20I: India Women v England Women, Wankhede Stadium, 7:00 PM local time

Saturday, December 9

2nd T20I: India Women v England Women, Wankhede Stadium, 7:00 PM local time

Sunday, December 10

3rd T20I: India Women v England Women, Wankhede Stadium, 7:00 PM local time

India women vs England women squads

IND-W squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani.

ENG-W squad: Heather Knight (c), Lauren Bell, Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Mahika Gaur, Danielle Gibson, Sarah Glenn, Bess Heath, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Danielle Wyatt