IND-W vs IRE-W: All You Need To Know About Young Cricketer Sayali Satghare Who Makes Debut Against Ireland

The Mumbai-based young player Sayali Satghare finally had a ‘dream come true moment’ when she made her India debut in the first ODI against Ireland at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Friday. The 24-year-old female cricketer was added to the Indian side after a brilliant performance in the domestic circuit. She replaced Renuka Singh who was asked to take a rest.

Satghare’s journey to the Indian team was not a cakewalk as she had to face a lot of things. Her parents stood by her in her remarkable journey. She was also a part of the Gujarat Giants during the 2024 Women’s Premier League (WPL). Gujarat has again shown faith in her and as a result, she got retained for INR 10 lakh in the WPL 2025 auction.



Saima Thakor narrates best friend Sayali Satghare's journey



Recap that memorable moment in presence of the Debutant's family #TeamIndia | #INDvIRE | IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/905TOQK21r — BCCI Women (BCCIWomen) January 10, 2025

As of now, Satghare has taken part in 51 List-A games where she added 666 runs at an average of 20.81 and also scored a century against Arunachal Pradesh during the 2023-24 Senior Women’s One Day Trophy. She is a handy bowler also, picking up 56 wickets at an average of 20.60.

In a total of 49 T20 matches, Satghare clinched 37 wickets, recording best figures of 5/13 with an average of 19.05.

Squads:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana(c), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Saima Thakor, Minnu Mani, Titas Sadhu, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Uma Chetry, Raghvi Bist, Sayali Satghare

Ireland Women: Sarah Forbes, Gaby Lewis(c), Joanna Loughran(w), Orla Prendergast, Laura Delany, Leah Paul, Una Raymond-Hoey, Arlene Kelly, Ava Canning, Freya Sargent, Aimee Maguire, Rebecca Stokell, Georgina Dempsey, Alana Dalzell, Christina Coulter Reilly