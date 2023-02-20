IND-W vs IRE-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs IRE-W T20 World Cup 2023 match No 18 in Gqeberha, 630PM IST, February 20

A defeat against England denting their confidence, India will look to bounce back with a big win against lowly Ireland to remain in contention for a semifinal berth in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2022, in Gqeberha on Monday (February 20). After the 11-run loss to England on Saturday, their first defeat in the showpiece, India are in second spot with four points from three matches behind England (six points from three straight wins) who have qualified for the semifinals.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will now need not only a win against Ireland in their last group match on Monday but also a big one to have any chance of filling up the remaining semifinal spot from Group 2. They need to improve their net run rate from the current + 0.205.

Pakistan, who have lost to India in their opening match, have two points from two matches and they also have a chance to make it to the last four if they win their last two matches. In that case, they will also have six points. Ireland, on the other hand, are already out of contention for a semifinal berth, having lost all their three matches.

India Women vs Ireland Women T20 World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 Details

Venue: St George’s Park, Gqeberha

Date & Time: February 20, 630pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app.

IND-W vs IRE-W T20 World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, GH Lewis

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Laura Delany, O Prendergast

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, AN Kelly, Cara Murray

Captain: Richa Ghosh

Vice-captain: Renuka Singh

IND-W vs IRE-W T20 World Cup 2023 Match No. 18 Predicted 11

India Women: Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav

Ireland Women: Amy Hunter, GH Lewis, L Little, O Prendergast, EAJ Richardson, AN Kelly, Laura Delany (C), L Paul, MV Waldron, Cara Murray, Jane Maguire