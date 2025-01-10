IND-W vs IRE-W Free Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch India Women Vs Ireland Women 1st ODI Live On TV, Online?

The India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI is all set to kick off on January 10, 2025, and promises to be an exciting spectacle for cricket fans. This historic match marks the first-ever bilateral series between India and Ireland in women's cricket, making it a momentous occasion for both teams. As the excitement builds around this game, here's everything you need to know about how to watch the live streaming of this much-awaited encounter.

When and Where to Watch the India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI

The match between India Women and Ireland Women will take place at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, with the first ball scheduled to be bowled at 11:00 AM IST on Friday, January 10. The toss will take place at 10:30 AM IST.

Live Streaming: Where to Watch the 1st ODI Online

For fans looking to catch all the action of the India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI, live streaming will be available on JioCinema. This provides an excellent opportunity for viewers to follow the match live from the comfort of their homes, or on the go, through their smartphones or tablets.

TV Broadcast Details

If you're more inclined towards traditional television, you can catch the live broadcast of the match on the Sports18 network. The channel will air the game across India, ensuring that you don’t miss any of the thrilling moments from this historic encounter.

Key Changes in Both Squads

While the focus remains on live streaming, it’s worth noting the important changes in both teams' squads for this series. Smriti Mandhana, who has taken over the captaincy in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, will lead the Indian side. Kaur has opted to rest for this series. On the other hand, Renuka Singh Thakur, India's top wicket-taker from the recent West Indies series, will also be missing, leaving a gap in India’s bowling lineup.

For Ireland, Gaby Lewis will captain the side, and they will be looking to make an impression against India’s dominant team. With players like Laura Delany and Orla Prendergast, the Irish side aims to challenge the hosts, despite being underdogs in this format.

Why This Match is Special

This match holds a special significance for both teams. It’s the first-ever women’s bilateral series between India and Ireland, and the fact that it’s taking place on Indian soil only adds to the excitement. While the series doesn't have implications on the ICC Women's Championship standings, it offers both teams a chance to fine-tune their preparations for future international challenges.

India Women come into this series with a recent 3-0 victory over the West Indies, and they’ll be keen to extend their dominance on home soil. Despite the absence of key players, India has a well-balanced squad, with players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh leading the charge.

