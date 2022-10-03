IND-W vs ML-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs ML-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 in Sylhet, 1 PM IST, October 3

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on Malaysia women cricket team in their second match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 tournament in Sylhet on Monday (October 3). India began their campaign with an impressive 41-run win over Sri Lanka on Saturday while Malaysia suffered a massive nine-wicket loss at the hands of Pakistan women cricket team on Sunday (October 2).

India will look to continue their winning run, coming on the back of their 3-0 ODI series whitewash of England last month. Indian batter Jemimah Rodrigues expressed her happiness on her return to the national side from injury on a positive note after a 41-run win over Sri Lanka in their Women’s Asia Cup 2022 campaign opener.

Jemimah Rodrigues’ 76-run knock and bowlers helped Indian women’s cricket team defeat Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their first Women’s Asia Cup 2022 tie at Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Saturday. “Good start to the Asia Cup More than anything I was just happy to be back after injury with the team I love the most. Remembering every single person who helped and supported me throughout this time, without you all it wouldn`t be possible We keep raising the bar!” tweeted Rodrigues.

Rodrigues had suffered a hand injury in August and did not feature in India’s historic tour of England, which saw Women in Blue capturing the ODI series by 3-0.

Match Details

India Women vs Malaysia Women, Match No. 6

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Date & Time: October 3 at 1 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND-W vs ML-W Match No. 6 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Elsa Hunter

All-rounders: Deepti Sharma, Mas Elysa, W Duraisingham

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, Sasha Azmi

Captain: Smriti Mandhana

Vice-captain: Deepti Sharma

IND-W vs ML-W Predicted Players 11

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

ML-W: Elsa Hunter, Nurilyaa Natasya, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Sasha Azmi, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mas Elysa, WA Duraisingam(C), Wan Julia, J Intan, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada