IND-W vs ML-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 Match Preview, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch India Women vs Malaysia women online and on TV?

Shafali Verma couldn’t have asked for an easier opponent to regain her mojo as a confident India get ready to maul Malaysia in their second T20 match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 in Sylhet on Monday (October 3). The game should serve as net session for Harmanpreet Kaur and Co against a Malaysian side that was thrashed by Pakistan by nine wickets in its opener.

After a comfortable win against Sri Lanka, scripted by Jemimah Rodrigues, the less experienced Indian players are expected to get some game time as the team prepares for the T20 World Cup 2023 in South Africa early next year. Shafali, who has endured a dismal run, would want to come out all guns blazing and may take this opportunity to try an alternate batting approach as her natural game has not been yielding success off late.

India and Malaysia go head to head in the second match of Day 3! Will Jemimah knock another smashing innings or will Malaysia spin a surprise?

Tune in to find out! @BCCIWomen @MalaysiaCricket #INDvMAL #WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil #ACC pic.twitter.com/wxmmsaF3gf — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) October 3, 2022

The 18-year-old has not scored a T20I half-century since March last year but played a couple of good knocks at the Commonwealth Games. She then had a woeful England tour, where she had single digits scores four times across formats. The big-hitting opener needs to find consistency after three years in international cricket. Her lack of footwork was the main cause of her undoing as English bowlers capitalised on her weakness. With the quality of the Malaysian bowlers no where close to their English counterparts, it is important that Shafali uses this opportunity to the fullest to gain her confidence.

For vice-captain Smriti Mandhana, who failed to get going against Sri Lanka, the game will be about quality hitting time in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated. Rodrigues, who came off a wrist injury, made instant impact with a sensational career-best performance while Harmanpreet has also been in imperious touch.

Here’s all you need to know about India Women vs Malaysia women clash in Women’s Asia Cup 2022:

When will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) take place?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) will be played on October 3, Monday.

Where will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) be played?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) will be played at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium in Sylhet.

What time will the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) begin?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) will begin at 1 pm IST. The toss will take place at 1230pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W)?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) match?

The Women’s Asia Cup T20 2022 Match India Women (IND-W) vs Malaysia Women (ML-W) will be available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

IND-W vs ML-W Predicted Players 11

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur(C), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Richa Ghosh, Pooja Vastrakar, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav

ML-W: Elsa Hunter, Nurilyaa Natasya, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Sasha Azmi, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Mas Elysa, WA Duraisingam(C), Wan Julia, J Intan, Aisya Eleesa, Nur Dania Syuhada