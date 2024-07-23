IND-W vs NEP-W Asia Cup 2024 T20I Match Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India vs Nepal, Dambulla, 7 PM IST, July 23

India will aim to maintain their unbeaten record and secure a spot in the Asia Cup semifinals when they face Nepal in their final group match on Tuesday. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India has dominated their previous games, winning against Pakistan by 7 wickets and UAE by 78 runs. They will look to continue this strong form against Nepal.

Nepal, however, is on the brink of elimination after a heavy loss to Pakistan, which has significantly impacted their run rate, leaving it at -0.819. To advance, Nepal would need a substantial victory over India, but given the formidable nature of the Women in Blue, this appears to be a tall order. Nepal did secure a win over UAE but their hopes rest on a dramatic turnaround against India. However, overcoming a top-ranked team like India would require an exceptional performance.

India Women vs Nepal Women Pitch Report

The pitch has proven to be favorable for batting, allowing top-order batters to accumulate runs with relative ease. Bowlers can pose challenges to the batsmen if they bowl in the right areas.

IND W vs NEP W Full Squads

India Women Squad: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur Singh, Tanuja Kanwar, Arundhati Reddy, S Sajana, Uma Chetry, Asha Sobhana

Nepal Women Squad: Samjhana Khadka, Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Indu Barma(c), Rubina Chhetry, Roma Thapa, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Kajal Shrestha(w), Kabita Joshi, Kritika Marasini, Rajmati Airee, Mamta Chaudhary, Dolly Bhatta, Sabnam Rai