After squandering a chance to win their first Group A match against Australia, India will be seeking better show in batting and bowling in a crucial game against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday. Touted as a match of catching a wide public interest due to the large number of Indian and Pakistani-origin people residing in the city, expect the stadium to be a full house when Harmanpreet Kaur and Bismah Maroof lead their respective teams on the field in a match where the future of their campaign in the tournament hinges heavily. A win for either of them means the chance for a medal will be alive while a loss would put either of the teams on the brink of an early exit from the competition. On a sunny Friday, as women's T20 cricket made its debut in the Commonwealth Games, India, captain Harmanpreet led the way with the bat, making 52 off 34 balls and was supported by opener Shafali Verma's 48 off 33 balls in posting 154 on board.

Nida Dar reviews Pakistan's first game of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and looks ahead to the __ clash tomorrow _#B2022 | #BackOurGirls pic.twitter.com/J1TwuPUzz5 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) July 30, 2022

Match Details

India women vs Pakistan women

Commonwealth Games 2022

31st July, Sunday

3.30 PM IST

Edgbaston, Birmingham

Probable Playing XIs for India vs Pakistan

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wicketkeeper), Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodriuges, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Pakistan Women: Muneeba Ali (wicketkeeper), Iram Javed, Bismah Maroof (captain), Omaima Sohail, Aliya Riaz, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Tuba Hassan, Anam Amin, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig

Dream 11 for India vs Pakistan

Wicketkeepers: Yastika Bhatia, Muneeba Ali

Batters: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bismah Maroor

All-rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar

Bowlers: Renuka Singh, Fatima Sana, Diana Baig

Full Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gul Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan