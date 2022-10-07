IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 in Sylhet, 1 PM IST, October 7

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan Women cricket team in Match No. 13 of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament at the Sylhet International stadium on Friday (October 7). Team India are currently on top of the Points Table with three successive wins while Pakistan women team are in second place after their shocking loss to Thailand women on Thursday.

Following her side’s four-wicket loss to Thailand Women cricket team in their Asia Cup 2022 match, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof expressed disappointment with her side’s batting, saying that they did not show the intent. A half-century from Natthakan Chantham helped Thailand win their first-ever victory against Pakistan in a shocker by four wickets in their Asia Cup match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

“Disappointed with the way we batted. Our batters have not shown the intent. They have to be blamed today. The set batters were there but they could not push on. 130-plus could have been a good total and as a captain I am disappointed we did not get there. We had Kainat but she could not execute her plans (on just playing with one pacer),” said Maroof in a post-match presentation.

Match Details

India Women vs Pakistan Women, Match No. 13

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium

Date & Time: October 7 at 1 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

IND-W vs PAK-W Match No. 8 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh

Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sidra Ameen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues

Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana

IND-W vs PAK-W Predicted Players 11

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana

PAK-W: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu