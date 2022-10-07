IND-W vs PAK-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 in Sylhet, 1 PM IST, October 7
India women vs Pakistan women Dream11 Team Prediction IND-W vs PAK-W Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Match Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of IND-W vs PAK-W, Pakistan women Dream11 Team Player List, India women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Trending Photos
Harmanpreet Kaur’s Team India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan Women cricket team in Match No. 13 of the ongoing Women’s Asia Cup 2022 T20 tournament at the Sylhet International stadium on Friday (October 7). Team India are currently on top of the Points Table with three successive wins while Pakistan women team are in second place after their shocking loss to Thailand women on Thursday.
Following her side’s four-wicket loss to Thailand Women cricket team in their Asia Cup 2022 match, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof expressed disappointment with her side’s batting, saying that they did not show the intent. A half-century from Natthakan Chantham helped Thailand win their first-ever victory against Pakistan in a shocker by four wickets in their Asia Cup match at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
“Disappointed with the way we batted. Our batters have not shown the intent. They have to be blamed today. The set batters were there but they could not push on. 130-plus could have been a good total and as a captain I am disappointed we did not get there. We had Kainat but she could not execute her plans (on just playing with one pacer),” said Maroof in a post-match presentation.
Match Details
India Women vs Pakistan Women, Match No. 13
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Date & Time: October 7 at 1 PM IST
Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app
IND-W vs PAK-W Match No. 8 Dream11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh
Batters: Harmanpreet Kaur, Sidra Ameen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana
All-rounders: Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Deepti Sharma
Bowlers: Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Captain: Jemimah Rodrigues
Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana
IND-W vs PAK-W Predicted Players 11
IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Hemalatha, Harmanpreet Kaur, Pooja Vastrakar, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Thakur, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sneh Rana
PAK-W: Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Nida Dar, Ayesha Naseem, Aliya Riaz, Omaima Sohail, Kainat Imtiaz, Diana Baig, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu
Live Tv
More Stories