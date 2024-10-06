IND W Vs PAK W T20 WC Dream11 Team Prediction, Match 7 Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s India Vs Pakistan, Dubai, 3.30 PM IST, October 6

IND W vs PAK W: India Women are set to take on arch-rivals Pakistan Women in a crucial encounter in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. After a crushing 58-run defeat against New Zealand in their opening match, India’s campaign has suffered an early setback, placing them at the bottom of Group A with a negative net run rate (NRR). With just three games remaining, Harmanpreet Kaur and her team face the pressure of needing to win all their remaining matches, starting with a high-stakes contest against Pakistan on October 6, 2024 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The defeat to New Zealand not only dealt a significant blow to India’s chances of reaching the semi-finals, but the magnitude of the loss has made the road ahead more difficult. India will now be aiming not just for a win, but for a victory by a substantial margin to improve their NRR, which could prove vital in a tight group stage race.

Pakistan’s Strong Start In contrast, Pakistan Women started their campaign on a high note with a convincing 31-run victory over Sri Lanka. Led by captain Nida Dar, Pakistan will be brimming with confidence as they head into this fixture. Their disciplined bowling and solid batting display in the first match have put them in a favorable position in Group A. Another win against their biggest rivals, India, could solidify their spot in the semi-finals and deal a potentially fatal blow to India’s campaign.

IND vs PAK Women's T20 WC: Weather And Pitch Report

The match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, which tends to offer balanced conditions for both batters and bowlers. However, spinners could play a crucial role in the match, as the pitch is expected to favor turn. With temperatures expected to be around 35°C during the day, it could also be a challenge for players to manage the heat and humidity.

IND vs PAK T20 WC: Match Details

Match: India Women (IN-W) vs Pakistan Women (PK-W), 7th Match, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024

Date: October 6, 2024 (Sunday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST / 10:00 AM GMT / 02:00 PM LOCAL

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

India vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup: Dream11 Prediction

Keepers – Muneeba Ali

Batsmen – Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harmanpreet Kaur

All-rounders – Deepti Sharma, Nida Dar, Fatima Sana, Omaima Sohail

Bowlers – Sadia Iqbal, Renuka Thakur Singh, Pooja Vastrakar,

With their backs against the wall, India will be desperate for a win, while Pakistan will look to continue their strong start and secure their second victory of the tournament. Fans can expect an intense and high-pressure game as two of cricket’s biggest rivals face off in what could be a defining match for both teams in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup.