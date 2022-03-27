IND-W vs SA-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s IND-W vs SA-W ODI World Cup Match at Hagley Oval, Christchurch 6:30 AM IST March 27

India women will take on South Africa women in Match no.28 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. South Africa are already qualified for the semi-finals and will walk into this fixture with high confidence to knock India out of the tournament. Batter Laura Wolvaardt is in astonishing form as she has scored over 350 runs in the tournament so far.

On the other hand, India need to win this fixture if they want to qualify for the final four. So far, India have lost 3 matches and won 3 matches, clearly their inconsistent performance in the tournament can hit back at them in this fixture.

Here are the Match Details

Match 28: India Women vs South Africa Women

Venue: Basin Reserve, Wellington

Time: 6:30 AM IST

India Women vs South Africa Women - Dream 11

Captain: Marizanne Kapp

Vice-Captain: Meg Lanning

Wicketkeeper – Richa Ghosh

Batters – Laura Wolvaardt (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia

All-rounders – Pooja Vastrakar, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (captain)

Bowlers – Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

India Women vs South Africa Women Playing XIs

IND-W: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav

SA-W: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune